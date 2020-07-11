Jayne Ann Miller 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jayne Ann Miller, 61, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home. She was born February 20, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of Max K. and Norma J. (Finney) Miller and they preceded her in death.
Survivors include two brothers, Richard (Debbie) Miller of Springfield and Randall (Maryann) Miller of Germantown, TN; and her beloved dogs, Agnus and Spring.
Jayne worked for the State of Illinois DCFS for 35 years. She was a strong advocate for dog rescues.
Visitation: 9 – 10 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to W.I.L.D.
