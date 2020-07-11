1/1
Jayne Ann Miller
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—Jayne Ann Miller, 61, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home. She was born February 20, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of Max K. and Norma J. (Finney) Miller and they preceded her in death.
Survivors include two brothers, Richard (Debbie) Miller of Springfield and Randall (Maryann) Miller of Germantown, TN; and her beloved dogs, Agnus and Spring.
Jayne worked for the State of Illinois DCFS for 35 years. She was a strong advocate for dog rescues.
Visitation: 9 – 10 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to W.I.L.D.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
