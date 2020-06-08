Jayne E. Thompson
Jayne E. Thompson 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jayne E. Thompson, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by the love of her husband, two children and friends. She was born September 8, 1951 in Kankakee to Jules and Mary (Ruder) Giardina. She married Roger Thompson on March 21, 1987 and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Grace Thompson of Springfield; one son, James Thompson of Los Angeles, CA; two brothers, Martin (Laurie) Giardina of Scottsdale, AZ and Gary Giardina of Kankakee; many other family members, dear friends; and two beloved dogs, Bella and Rogue.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Giardina.
Jayne worked as a social worker for the Department of Children and Family Services for the State of Illinois.
She was a beloved member of Church of the Little Flower and had unwavering faith in God. Jayne was very involved with her children's lives, especially during their time at school. She was a "room mother extraordinaire" at Little Flower and actively involved at SHG High School. She was a second mom to so many in her life and was a friend to all who knew her. She was also a lifelong, avid Cubs fan.
"Jumper" Jayne lived with grace and courage. She would light up a room with her joy bringing sunshine into everyone's life, every day. Jayne loved and was loved. The world is a better place because of Jayne.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Thursday, June 11 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with a prayer service at 3:45pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower School.
Face masks will be provided and social distancing will be observed for everyone's safety.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
