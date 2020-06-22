Scott & David, So sorry to hear of Jean's passing. I am Buzz's daughter-in-law. I know Jean & Buzz were great pals in their later years; glad they had each other. May you be filled with peace and love as you remember her.
Jean A. McNish 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jean A. McNish, 92, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. A native of Springfield, she was born on November 2, 1927, the daughter of Frank Andrew and Marie Beck Young. She married Eugene McNish on May 14, 1955. He died in 2002, as did a son, Jeffrey, in 1987; brothers, James Young, Frank Young, Jr.; and sisters, Clara Schleyhahn and Mary Brunk.
The couple lived in Champaign from 1957-1991, where she was employed by the University of Illinois, retiring as Program Administrative Assistant from the College of Agriculture. She was a long-time member of the Rebounders UI Basketball support group.
Her husband, a choral music teacher, directed several Barbershop choruses, and served two years as President of their Illinois District. She wholly supported these activities and valued the friends of that hobby and era. She was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church in Springfield and formerly of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends at "Seasons Under the Oaks" immensely, whether it be sharing a Bingo game, or just good conversation over a cup of coffee. She was blessed with a sharp mind her entire life, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and a game of dominoes with close friends and family. She loved to watch "Jeopardy" and usually knew more answers than the contestants did. She was a quiet and unassuming person, but always quick with a smile, and a laugh and a flash of her blue eyes that just made you glad to be with her.
Above all, she was a great mother, caring and compassionate. Jean always put the happiness of her children above her own, with a pure soul and comforting heart. She was a great listener and adviser, and a great friend, who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
Our mother was a beautiful soul. She was a great wife to Gene and a wonderful mother to Jeff, Scott, David, and the best "Mother-in-Love" to daughter-in-law, Carmen. She had a great sense of humor! She was loving, generous, kind, and touched countless lives on her journey. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include sons, Scott McNish, David (Carmen) McNish; sister-in-law Carole (Roger) Ulrich; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2 – 5pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. An additional visitation will be held from 12 – 1 PM, Thursday, June 25 at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Funeral Service: 1pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign with Rev. Cory Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Savoy, IL.
COVID-19 Safety Guidelines will be followed, please bring your mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Ball Charter School, 2530 E. Ash St., Springfield, IL.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Springfield, IL—Jean A. McNish, 92, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. A native of Springfield, she was born on November 2, 1927, the daughter of Frank Andrew and Marie Beck Young. She married Eugene McNish on May 14, 1955. He died in 2002, as did a son, Jeffrey, in 1987; brothers, James Young, Frank Young, Jr.; and sisters, Clara Schleyhahn and Mary Brunk.
The couple lived in Champaign from 1957-1991, where she was employed by the University of Illinois, retiring as Program Administrative Assistant from the College of Agriculture. She was a long-time member of the Rebounders UI Basketball support group.
Her husband, a choral music teacher, directed several Barbershop choruses, and served two years as President of their Illinois District. She wholly supported these activities and valued the friends of that hobby and era. She was a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church in Springfield and formerly of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends at "Seasons Under the Oaks" immensely, whether it be sharing a Bingo game, or just good conversation over a cup of coffee. She was blessed with a sharp mind her entire life, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and a game of dominoes with close friends and family. She loved to watch "Jeopardy" and usually knew more answers than the contestants did. She was a quiet and unassuming person, but always quick with a smile, and a laugh and a flash of her blue eyes that just made you glad to be with her.
Above all, she was a great mother, caring and compassionate. Jean always put the happiness of her children above her own, with a pure soul and comforting heart. She was a great listener and adviser, and a great friend, who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.
Our mother was a beautiful soul. She was a great wife to Gene and a wonderful mother to Jeff, Scott, David, and the best "Mother-in-Love" to daughter-in-law, Carmen. She had a great sense of humor! She was loving, generous, kind, and touched countless lives on her journey. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include sons, Scott McNish, David (Carmen) McNish; sister-in-law Carole (Roger) Ulrich; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2 – 5pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. An additional visitation will be held from 12 – 1 PM, Thursday, June 25 at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Funeral Service: 1pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign with Rev. Cory Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Savoy, IL.
COVID-19 Safety Guidelines will be followed, please bring your mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Ball Charter School, 2530 E. Ash St., Springfield, IL.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.