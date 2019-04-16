|
Jean A. Miller 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jean A. Miller, 85, of Springfield, died at 6:05 am, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born September 1, 1933 in Kewanee, IL, to Herbert and Selma Muegge Dunlap.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Theresa) Miller of Springfield; three grandchildren, Michael "Andy" (Christen) Miller of North Carolina, Ryan (Julee) Miller of North Carolina and Adam (Sommer) Miller of Wisconsin; six great grandchildren, Alexander Xaiver, Adriana Marie, and Zoe Belle Miller; Darwin, Maya, and Graeme Peattie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donna Lee Whisker.
Jean was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kewanee.
She enjoyed square dancing; fishing; loved nature and being outdoors. She cherished her beloved family. Jean was a secretary at Family Day Care Service Center in Springfield for many years.
Graveside Service: 12:00 pm McKinnie Cemetery with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019