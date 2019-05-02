Jean Alice Hunt 1939 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Jean Alice Hunt, 79, of Springfield, died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.

Jean was born on August 18, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the daughter of Homer and Cenoma Owen White.

Jean attended the University of Iowa. She loved her occupation at the Old State Capitol. Jean happily recalled her time in California during high school and was passionate about the time spent later in life in Phoenix, AZ. She enjoyed traveling and was very much a people person. Jean was a happy and spirited person.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Gregory A. Hunt.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (wife, Susan) Hunt of Springfield; four grandchildren, Carly Hunt of Springfield, Laura Hunt of Charlotte, NC, Ethan Hunt of Springfield and Amy (husband, Noah) Alderman of Athens; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Ceremony and Gathering: 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating. Family will receive friends following the ceremony until 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E., Springfield, IL 62704 or Big Brother/Big Sister of the Old Capital Region, 928 S. Spring St, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2019