Jean Ann "Ann" Carlson 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jean Ann "Ann" Carlson, 83, of Springfield, died at 9:17 a. m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Ann was born March 21, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of J. Oliver and Louise Hilts Orr. She married Richard W. Carlson on July 28, 1979 at First United Methodist Church in Springfield.
Ann attended school in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1955. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1959, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She also earned her Master of Arts in Education degree from Western Illinois University in 1967.
She loved teaching first, second and third graders and was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 31 years, with 27 of those years at Lincoln, Southern View and Jane Addams Elementary Schools in District 186. Ann always volunteered to take a student teacher and was a wonderful mentor who inspired many future outstanding teachers. After they both retired, Ann and her husband, Rick, always enjoyed traveling.
Her faith was an important part of her life and she had many long-time friends she made as a lifetime and third generation member of First United Methodist Church. She was also active in many educational, community and historical organizations, including being a 50 year plus member of Kappa Delta, Chapter FU, PEO, and the Springfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, Progress Circle of Kings Daughters Organization, Springfield Ceramics and Crafts Club, Sangamon County Historical Society, Sangamo Club, and Panther Creek Country Club.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James O. Orr, Jr., her nephew, Richard R. Orr, and her grandnephew, Leland R. Orr.
She was a loving wife of 41 years, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Carlson, her son, Mark K. Cullen, and her granddaughter, Kristin Anne Cullen, a sister-in-law, Beverly J. Orr, two nieces, Deborah Ann (Wendell) Orr Fritsch and Rebecca Ann (Christopher) Orr Reid, all of Springfield; one nephew, James R. (Vicki) Orr of Tucson, AZ.; four grandnieces, four grandnephews, two great-grandnieces and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A graveside service took place at Mechanicsburg Cemetery where Jean Ann was the sixth generation of her family to be buried. Her third great-grandmother, Luann McDaniel, was a nurse in the Revolutionary War and was buried there in 1850 at age 91.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the University of Illinois Foundation/UIS with "Ann Orr Carlson Education Scholarship" in the memo line, and mailed to the University of Illinois at Springfield, Office of Advancement, One University Plaza, MS PAC 591, Springfield, IL 62703-5407; https://www.uis.edu/advancement/how-to-give/choose/uisfund/teachereducation/
or First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
.