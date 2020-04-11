|
Jean Atwood 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—On Wednesday April 8, 2020, Jean Atwood passed away at the age of 74.
Jean was born in West Frankfort, Illinois on April 28, 1945 alongside her twin sister June, to Edith and James Clark.
In August 1975, she was introduced to Bill Atwood, and on March 13, 1976 they were married. They raised three sons together – Jim, John and Bobby. Emily Finkelstein joined Jean's family when she married John in 2016 and her first grandchild, Edie, was born in 2017.
Jean worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue from 1963, when she graduated from Springfield High School, until her oldest son was born in 1976. She was an accomplished organist and played for Harvard Park Baptist Church before transferring to Cherry Hills in 1970. Jean didn't return to full-time work, outside of the home, until her youngest son started high school in 1994. Jean spent the rest of her career working at Grant Middle School, eventually becoming the Principal's secretary, most notably to Kay Dimon, who would become her closest friend.
Her greatest passion in life was being with her family. She often said that she felt like her sole purpose for being on Earth was to take care of her husband and her children. It was clear that every decision she made was in service of protecting, nurturing and loving her family.
Jean spent almost 75 years alongside her twin sister, June. They helped raise each other's children and rarely lived more than a couple miles from each other. She loved long talks with June, hearing about her nephew, Michael, and getting their families together for holidays and special events.
Jean loved meals with her family and would often just listen and laugh. She loved watching her family open gifts on Christmas morning, and she loved slipping a little extra money to her sons before they left, just so she knew they'd be able to eat on their journey home. She also loved pretending their Dad didn't know about this. Jean loved Jim's frequent calls and visits, and she loved talking to Bobby on the phone every morning. She loved the way John could make her laugh like no one else could. And in recent years, she loved spoiling her granddaughter with "grandma cookies" and reliving those experiences through photos and videos.
Most of all, she loved any time her whole family could be gathered together.
And in the times that she couldn't be with her entire family, she always had her husband Bill. She loved the way he took care of her and made her feel safe. She loved the way he'd tell her she had a pretty smile. She loved taking care of the Yorkies that she raised with him once they retired and the boys moved out. She loved him through all 44 years of their marriage.
The simplest summation of her life is to say, "she loved."
One of her sisters-in-law once said Jean could hear a tear drop from a hundred miles away. Her sons and many people who knew her have stories of experiencing heartache – sometimes not in the same room, and sometimes not even in the same state – and inexplicably getting a phone call from Jean, immediately asking "what's wrong?" And then she always knew exactly what to say to calm the hurt.
Jean loved fearlessly and taught her family to do the same. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and James, and her brother Jim. She is survived by her husband Bill; three sons, Jim, John and Bobby; daughter-in-law, Emily; granddaughter, Edith James; twin sister, June; June's husband, Bill; and their son – Jean's nephew and godson, Michael; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
A private service took place over the weekend, and an event to celebrate her life will be planned when her family is able to gather again.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her name to the Cherry Hills Benevolence Fund, c/o Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Road, Springfield, IL 62711 or https://www.cherryhillsfamily.org/get-involved/giving.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020