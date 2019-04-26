|
Jean C. Rogers 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jean Rogers, 89, a longtime resident of Springfield, died in her home, Thursday April 25, 2019.
She was born December 22, 1929 in Chicago to Bert and Pearl Sandell. Jean had two older brothers, Bill and Bob. She moved to Springfield as a young wife to James Kerst and had three children. She was a skilled artist and past member of Springfield Art Association, a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Powder Puff Club, various bowling leagues and bridge groups. She especially loved her Friday scrabble games with her dear friend Margie.
Jean worked for the Dangerous Drugs Commission in Chicago and later worked for the Secretary of State in Springfield. She met her current husband, Charles Rogers on a train commuting to work in Chicago. They loved nature, travel winters in Florida and time with their many friends. She loved the view of her garden and watching cardinals, robins and wrens in her back yard. Her contagious smile and sweet personality brought joy to all who knew her. Those who played games with her will remember her as a formidable opponent due to her sharp mind. Those who dined with her will never forget the wonderful meals she prepared with much love.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Rogers, and children, Ronald Kerst and wife Sharon of Livermore, CA; Leigh Asher and husband Joshua of Phoenix, AZ; and Suzanne Kerst of Chicago as well as her only grandchild, Tamara Root of Phoenix, AZ; and two great grandchildren, Gigi and Caelin Root who brought great joy to her later years. Also surviving are relatives in TX, Monique, "her belle sueur" of Chicago; and Charles son Brad Gates in AZ.
