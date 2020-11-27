1/1
Jean E. (Bowen) Murphy
Jean E. (nee Bowen) Murphy 1921 - 2020
Kirkwood, MO—Murphy, Jean E. (nee Bowen), age 99, of Kirkwood and resident of Meramec Bluffs, died peacefully on November 19, 2020 at the de Greeff Hospice House.
Jean was born May 17, 1921 in Plano, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin C. and Theresa Bowen. She was the loving wife of the late Norman "Murph" Murphy for 41 years. She was the loving mother of Leonard (Marion) Gray and the late Audrey (Noenning) and loving stepmother of Marian (John) Solari, Joan (Mark) Van Matre and Janet (Dennis) Dolan. Jean was the cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 11.
Jean was an avid golfer and bowler. She also loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Meramec Bluffs Memory Care, Dr. Patwarden, the staff of Mercy South Field Hospice, and the staff of Mercy South de Greeff Hospice House for their attentive and loving care. Interment is private. www.boppchapel.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
