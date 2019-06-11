Jean G. Quigley 1928 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Jean G. Quigley, 90, of Springfield, passed away at 1:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Jean was born May 7, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of John Edward and Mary Cecile Dineen Dougherty. She married Bernard "Bernie" Francis Quigley on March 15, 1951, at St. Philip Neri; he preceded her in death on November 24, 2018.

Jean was a graduate of Aquinas Dominica High School in Chicago. She earned a bachelor's degree from Rosary College in River Forest and a master's degree from Chicago State University. Jean taught at Springfield College from 1967 until 1993. She had also taught at Lawrence Adult Center, and in Chicago Public School. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where she served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister, had formerly served on the school board from 1970 to 1973, and was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Liturgy Committee. She was also a member of the Diocesan School Board, Illinois Catholic Conference Education Committee, and RCIA, a Parish School of religion for exceptional people, Pax Christi, and Theresians.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sr. Mary C. Dougherty, OP and Sr. Eleanor P. Dougherty, OP; and brother, John E. Dougherty, Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Jack B. (Janean) Quigley of Flagstaff, AZ and Patrick (Marie) Quigley of Springfield; daughter, Mary Ann (Morley) Peura of Springfield; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Rita A. Dougherty of Naperville.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Jeff Grant, celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament School, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704 or Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, 1200 W. Washington, Springfield, IL 62702.

The family of Jean Quigley is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019