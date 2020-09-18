Jean Karol Loudon Sherrick 1931 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Jean Karol Loudon Sherrick, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Kansas on July 15, 1931, the daughter of John Ralph Loudon and Margaret Karol Wolf Loudon. Jean moved to Lincoln, Nebraska at an early age and graduated from the University of Nebraska with honors, was a Phi Beta Kappa and a double major in English and Mathematics. While attending the university, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and selected as the sweetheart of Sigma Chi.
After graduation, she taught high school math in Kansas City, Kansas. She married Bill Sherrick on June 18, 1955. They moved to New Haven, Connecticut while Bill concluded medical school and Jean continued to teach math in public schools. Bill's medical training took them to Rochester, Minnesota where they started a family. They moved to Springfield in 1963. Jean and Bill recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
While in Springfield Jean was devoted to the community and volunteered with many civic organizations. She was a member and past president of EQ PEO sisterhood, Junior League, and Sunnyside Circle. Jean also served on the boards of many charitable organization including Memorial Medical Center Friends, Springfield Boys Club, Springfield Art Association and Child and Family Service.
Jean was passionate about public education. She spent nine years on the District 186 Curriculum Council and was elected as a district-wide school board member for two consecutive terms starting in 1983.
Jean was a vital member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 55 years. She served as Deacon and Elder and on numerous committees including the Building, Worship and Youth Education.
She loved reading, bridge, crosswords, sudoku, and knitting. She was a cherished friend to many and had a positive outlook to the end. Even with all her accomplishments, family was the most important thing to her. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother!
Jean is survived by her husband, Dr. Bill Sherrick; children, Dan Sherrick (Mary), Laura Sherrick, and Andy Sherrick (Karen); son-in-law, Ron Scanlan; eleven grandchildren, Kassidy Apodaca, Alicia Reichel, Ethan Reichel, Jack Sherrick, Jack Scanlan, Sean Scanlan, Annie Sherrick, Sarah Sherrick, Nicky Sherrick, Ben Sherrick, and Ruby Sherrick; two nieces, Becky and Susie Sherrick; and one nephew, John Sherrick.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karol Scanlan; daughter-in-law, Ellen Moss; and brother, Jack Loudon.
