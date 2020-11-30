1/1
Jean M. Ciaccio
1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jean Ciaccio, 98, of Springfield passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Village. She was born September 9, 1922 to Joseph and Angeline (Maggio) Bardi. She married Nicholas Ciaccio in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1987.
She is survived by her two children, Nick Ciaccio of New Berlin and Therese Florey of Springfield; three grandchildren, David Florey, Mary Ciaccio and Nicole Ciaccio; five great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nathan, Christian, Dominik and Alexander and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Anna McAnally; brother, Mike Bardi and her beloved niece, Mary Ann Baranak.
Private services will be held.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences on the loss of your beloved mother and aunt.
Deborah Puma
Friend
