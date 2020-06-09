Jean Pettit
Carlinville, IL - Jean Pettit, 79, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at her daughter's home in Chesterfield, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Carlinville, IL - Jean Pettit, 79, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at her daughter's home in Chesterfield, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.