Jean Saul


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Saul Obituary
Jean Saul 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Jean Saul, 69, of Springfield died at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born August, 8, 1949 in Peoria to George Saul and Barbara Rudolph.
Survivors include three children, Paul and Angela Williamson and Nikki (Ian) Thompson; two grandchildren, Steven and Chris Tucker; four great-grandchildren, McKenna Erwin, Steven Tucker Jr., Bryson Tucker, and Kashton Tucker; one sister, Barbara Holley; one brother, George Saul; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother and step-father, Barbara and Ralph Bradley; and one son, Michael Williamson.
Jean was a resident of Springfield for most of her life, retiring as a bookkeeper.
The family will hold a celebration of Jean's life at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
