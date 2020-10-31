Jeana K. Whitley 1962 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Jeana Kathleen Whitley, 58, of Sherman, IL passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 3:15 a.m., at Evelyn's House Hospice Care in Creve Coeur, MO. Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL is assisting the family.
Mrs. Whitley was born February 28, 1962, at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, WA, to Alan and Ann (Mannhardt) Elliott. Mrs. Whitley was a Graduate of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, MO and received her BA in Communications from the University of Missouri. She married Dennis Whitley on September 12, 1992 in Hillsboro, IL. Mrs. Whitley was retired from TWA as a flight attendant and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Mrs. Whitley is survived by her husband Dennis Whitley of Sherman, IL; two sons, Reece Whitley of Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan; and Mitch Whitley of Sherman, IL and her father and step mother, Alan and Arlene Elliott of St. Charles, MO;. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Elliott.
Memorials are suggested to Siteman Nursing Education Fund. For gifts by mail, donors should include that the gift is for the Siteman Nursing Education Fund in honor of Jeana Whitley. For online gifts, they can click on our online portal friendsofsiteman.wustl.edu/tribute
and click on the Give Now link. This will direct them to our giving page. It is user friendly. They should choose "Other Designation" and type in "Siteman Nursing Education."
