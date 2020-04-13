|
Jeane Boosinger 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Fairy Jeane Boosinger, of Springfield, passed away on April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Minnie Hummel and Scott Masterson on July 30, 1921 in Arcola, Illinois. She married Frederick M. Boosinger on December 14, 1943 and enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2000.
Jeane was preceded in death by her infant son, David; daughter, Janet Wall; and great-grandson, Dakota Lutz.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Gray (Ed) of Dallas TX; sons, Dan Boosinger of Danville and Ray Boosinger (Barbara) of Springfield; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Jeane was a graduate of Springfield High School. She was a charter member of Atonement Lutheran Church (now Peace Lutheran) where she sang in the choir until age 94 and loved and treasured her Tuesday morning ladies' church group.
Jeane and Fred loved the outdoors and gardening. Together, they created Jeane's U-Pick'em Strawberries. She loved animals (her dogs, Allie and Bonnie), her church, and most of all, her family and friends.
We will miss her physical presence, but will always remember her love of family, strong values, and her faith in God.
Private family services will be held on April 15th at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, followed by burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020