Jeanette Marie (Lankford) Cassidy 1932 - 2020

Nokomis, IL—Jeanette Marie (Lankford) Cassidy 88 of Nokomis, passed away Monday August 10, 2020 in Memorial Medical Center, Springfield. A private family funeral service will be Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Nokomis, with Pastor Christian Prumm officiating. Burial in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Jeanette born February 25, 1932 to the late Rollo & Irene (McLean) Lankford. She married Lynis Cassidy November 18, 1951 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He preced her in death April 8, 2013 after celebrating 61 years of marriage.Jeanette attended school in McLeansboro and Nokomis graduating from Nokomis High school. She and Lynis farmed and raised livestock NW of Nokomis on Lynis's family farm. She taught Sunday School for many years spanning several generations.

Jeanette is survived by a daughter Karen (Ivan) Benning of Harvel, a son Craig Cassidy of Tahlequan, OK. grand children Suzanne (Brian) Grundy, Andrew (Keri) Benning, Kyle Cassidy, great grandchildren Noah, Lucas, & Emma Grundy, & Colette Benning. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale & Lois Seagle, Jim & Fern Cassidy, Nora Benning and Phyllis Lankford.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Nokomis.



