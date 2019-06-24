Home

Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bramley Funeral Home
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Church
Auburn , IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Church
Auburn , IL
Jeanine Ann "Nan" Knippenberg


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanine Ann "Nan" Knippenberg Obituary
Jeanine Ann Knippenberg "Nan" 1941 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Jeanine Ann Knippenberg "Nan", 78 of Pawnee passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 27, 1941 in Pekin the daughter of Robert and Cecilia Weghorst Rahn.
Jean married Dale Knippenberg on Sept. 12, 1959 in Pekin and he preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2006. Also, preceding her in death a grandson-in-law, Cody Dunham.
She was a member of St. Benedict's Church. She loved playing cards, fishing, dancing, sewing, reading and following her granddaughter and great-grandkids around.
Surviving are her daughter Lee Ann (Ed) Maxey of Pawnee; one granddaughter, Scarlett Dunham of Pawnee; two great grandchildren, Kasen and Tinsley; one twin sister, Jan Fornoff of Lockport; two brothers, Robert (Betty) Rahn and David Rahn both of Pekin; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon. Additional visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. till time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict's Church in Auburn with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Pawnee Food Pantry or APL.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019
