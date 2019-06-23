|
Jeannie Marie Hansen 1970 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jeannie Marie Hansen, 48, of Springfield, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Chatham.
Jeannie was born on September 21, 1970 in Springfield the daughter of Donna Norman. She married Craig Hansen on May 19, 1990 in Springfield.
Jeannie was a graduate of Tri City High School and attended LLCC for law enforcement. She worked for Watson/Ludwig Orthopedic Specialist and later for Reproductive Endocrinologist Association as an insurance specialist and most recently as a financial counselor at HSHS. She was the proud recipient of Colleague of the Month and Colleague of the Year in 2016 through St. John's Hospital. Craig and Jeannie recently went through a Stop Bleed Class together through St. John's Hospital. She was a USPSA Range Officer and competitor. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals, NASCAR and NHRA.
She was preceded in death by her father Alan Bea; grandmother, Gladys Stephens; brother-in-law, Chris Hansen; and father-in-law, Paul Hansen.
She is survived by her husband, Craig; mother, Donna (Charles) Cook of Dawson; sister, Erin Bea of Springfield; brother, Dr. Thomas (Layla) Bea of Columbus, OH; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Hansen of Springfield; sister-in-law, Bridget (Lucas) Hansen-Milik of Springfield; four nephews, Atticus, Emmitt and Griffin Bea and Jordan Paul Milik; two nieces, Scarlett Bea and Brandy Hansen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home with John Shepherd officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Oasis Sanctuary at https://the-oasis.org/ or the Illinois Parrot Rescue at https://www.facebook.com/IllinoisParrotRescue/ or the Jeannie M. Hansen Memorial Foundation c/o Bank of Springfield.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 24 to June 25, 2019