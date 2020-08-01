Jeff Shuck 1964 - 2020
Athens, IL—Jeff Shuck, age 55, of Athens, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was born November 15, 1964 in Streator, Illinois.
Jeff married Joanne "Jo" Duncan on April 25, 1992, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife, Jo; two sons, Evan and Everett; mother, Doris Bernard; father, Larry Bernard; sister, Julie Redding; nephew, Derek; Nieces, Dori and Erin; and great-nephews, Noah, Conner and Gavin.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Jewel Flesburg.
Jeff worked for Illinois Attorney General's, the State Board of Education, and for Central Management Systems, and lastly at the Illinois Human Rights Commissions.
Jeff graduated as the Salutatorian of Illini Bluff High School in 1983, he then graduated from University of Illinois in Champaign in 1988 and continued his education, graduating with a Juris Doctorate degree as Valedictorian from Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Law in 1997.
Jeff loved his family dearly and was especially proud of his boys. He enjoyed watching his sons play football and grow into strong young men! Jeff also was an avid Illini fan.
He was an avid supporter of personal freedoms and liberties and a proud American.
He was on the Intercollegiate wheelchair basketball team at University of Illinois, winning two National Championship rings in 1986 and 1987. Jeff brought this sport to SIU Carbondale, where he also competed.
Although Jeff lived the last 38 years in a wheelchair, he never considered himself disabled.
A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. With COVID guidelines, the gathering will be conducted with fifty (50) people or less in the facility at one time.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
.