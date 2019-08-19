Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
2208 East Kansas Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
2208 East Kansas Street
Springfield, IL
Jeffrey G. Bland Obituary
Jeffrey G. Bland 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Our Heavenly Father called Jeffrey (Jeff) G. Bland 61, home Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence in Springfield, IL. Jeff was born November 25, 1957 in Chicago, IL to the parents of Edward and Alma Bland whom preceded him in death.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2208 East Kansas Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Silas Johnson Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service from 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
