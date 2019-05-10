Jeffrey Martin Park 1964 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Jeffrey Martin Park, 55, of Springfield, died at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.

Jeffrey was born on January 20, 1964, in Springfield, the son of John Thomas and Janice Braner Park. He married Nancy Moore in March 23, 1994 in Hannibal, MO.

Jeffrey attended New Berlin High School. He enjoyed his career as a mechanic and most recently worked at R&M Auto in Springfield. He was a member of ABATE of Illinois and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and drag racing.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Park.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Springfield; and his beloved dog, Tiny.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 East Gibson, New Berlin. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Warren Brosi officiating.

Burial will follow at Farmington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019