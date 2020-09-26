1/1
Jeffrey P. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey P. Jones 1953 - 2020
Palm Beach, FL—Jeffrey P. Jones, respected leader in the ink industry, dies at 67. Jeff Jones, of Palm Beach, FL passed away in Chicago on September 18, 2020. Jeff was born in Springfield, IL on February 19, 1953 to Paul B. and Carol McKee Jones. After graduating from Springfield HS he enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University. There, as a chemistry major, he met his wife of 45 years and was active in Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. He received an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago. Jeff started at Sun Chemical in 1981 where he worked his way up through the management ranks. He was named Technical Director of NAI Paste Labs. During his 34 years at Sun Chemical he received four patents which included improvements for manufacturing processes as well as run ability on press. He retired in 2015. Jeff sat on the Board of Directors for First Staunton Bank Shares for many years. After retirement, he used his chemistry knowledge and served on the Northwestern University Institution Review Board for three years, where he analyzed biological clinical research protocols to ensure the safety and ethical treatment of participants. Jeff and Marb founded a scholarship fund at Illinois Wesleyan University for students from southern Illinois. Jeff spent a lifetime with a quest for knowledge and adventure. He loved to travel with Hawaii and Las Vegas being favorite spots. Whitewater rafting and kayaking were favorite sports. He had a great sense of humor and a dry wit. Most importantly, he will be remembered by family, friends and colleagues for his kindness and generosity. Plus, the love of a good French Martini. He is survived by his loving wife, Maribeth (Marb) of Palm Beach, FL, Chicago and Carmel, CA. He is survived by three sisters, Joyce of Boynton Beach, FL, Janet Rouland (James) of Glen Arms, IL, and Judy Green (Bill) of Rochester, IL, a sister-in-law, Celeste of Columbia, MO plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. For further information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michalik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
September 25, 2020
Jeff, you were one of a kind and will be missed by all of us! Thank you for all the memories that you have given our family- from the times you would take Michelle and John to Ghirardelli’s as kids and getting the big ice cream sundaes, and then having family dinners with you and Marb later on in life. We always had the best conversations when we were all together, filled with lots of laughter and smiles! You were more than just a best friend, you were family. We love you very much! Until we meet again (get those French Martini’s ready!). Love always, Ron and Cheryl Paulus, Michelle and Ryan Sabo, John and Nicole Paulus and Family.
Ron and Cheryl Paulus, Michelle and Ryan Sabo, John and Nicole Paulus and Famil
Friend
September 25, 2020
Jeff, you will be missed! Thanks for the phone call with the job offer at Sun Chemical many years ago. Thanks for creating a great work environment to learn, thrive, and enjoy your "work family". I will always remember the heated debates on heatset formulation and strategy, your love of blueberries, the red BMW, your fun ties, the gray "power" desk at Clearing, the fun dinners with the technical teams and the suppliers, and your appreciation for all the finer things that life can offer. Wish you had a chance to enjoy more of them. Deepest condolences to Marb and the rest of your family.
Don Sierzega
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Jeff was a great friend! We worked together for many years in a great team at a great company. He and his wife also build a relationship to my son and his wife. A great person! We will miss him.
We are grateful to know Jeff and Marb.
Michael Hirthammer
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Michael Hirtammer
Coworker
September 25, 2020
It was a pleasure to have known, and worked with Jeff. He left us too soon. My most heartfelt condolences to you, Marb.
Liz Scherer
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Jeff was fair and responsible leader of people. The around him are all better for having him as a part of their lives. May he rest in peace.
David Aynessazian
Friend
September 25, 2020
Jeff was a very kind man. He helped me out tremendously when I was a young salesman. Rest In Peace Jeff!
john houser
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Jeff possessed probably the two most important qualities a boss can have: he trusted you, and he had your back. Rest in peace, Jeff.
Brian Herr
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Great mentor and better friend. I have so many memories with Jeff that will put a smile on my face for years to come.
Jeff Newton
Friend
September 24, 2020
I am honored to have known, and worked with Jeff for about 23 years. Jeff was truly a one of a kind individual. I never saw him get upset, or even bothered by anything. He was always in control and on an even keel. Jeff was fair, humble, smart, congenial and very grounded. Truly a great person. I am lucky to have crossed paths with him. RIP, my friend.
George Lahner
Friend
September 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved