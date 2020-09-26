Jeffrey P. Jones 1953 - 2020
Palm Beach, FL—Jeffrey P. Jones, respected leader in the ink industry, dies at 67. Jeff Jones, of Palm Beach, FL passed away in Chicago on September 18, 2020. Jeff was born in Springfield, IL on February 19, 1953 to Paul B. and Carol McKee Jones. After graduating from Springfield HS he enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University. There, as a chemistry major, he met his wife of 45 years and was active in Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. He received an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago. Jeff started at Sun Chemical in 1981 where he worked his way up through the management ranks. He was named Technical Director of NAI Paste Labs. During his 34 years at Sun Chemical he received four patents which included improvements for manufacturing processes as well as run ability on press. He retired in 2015. Jeff sat on the Board of Directors for First Staunton Bank Shares for many years. After retirement, he used his chemistry knowledge and served on the Northwestern University Institution Review Board for three years, where he analyzed biological clinical research protocols to ensure the safety and ethical treatment of participants. Jeff and Marb founded a scholarship fund at Illinois Wesleyan University for students from southern Illinois. Jeff spent a lifetime with a quest for knowledge and adventure. He loved to travel with Hawaii and Las Vegas being favorite spots. Whitewater rafting and kayaking were favorite sports. He had a great sense of humor and a dry wit. Most importantly, he will be remembered by family, friends and colleagues for his kindness and generosity. Plus, the love of a good French Martini. He is survived by his loving wife, Maribeth (Marb) of Palm Beach, FL, Chicago and Carmel, CA. He is survived by three sisters, Joyce of Boynton Beach, FL, Janet Rouland (James) of Glen Arms, IL, and Judy Green (Bill) of Rochester, IL, a sister-in-law, Celeste of Columbia, MO plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. For further information 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com
