Jeffrey Thomas "Freddie" Carter 1955 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jeffrey Thomas "Freddie" Carter died at his home in Jaracoboa, Dominican Republic August 9th, 2019. Jeff was born April 9th, 1955 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of James Richard and June Bateman Carter. He is survived by sister, Jayme Lebshier (husband Robert), nephews Robert L Lebshier III (wife Sheela), Frankfort, Germany and James I Lebshier (wife Abby), Springfield, Illinois, niece Allison A Lebshier, Chatham, Illinois, three grand-nephews, Tristan Howell, Madden Lebshier, Tyson Coleman, one grand-niece, Lilah Isabella Coleman, his closest childhood friends Cheryl Bryant Bovee, Ray "Boo" Gedaminski and his Rio Limpio "family" who so beautifully laid him to rest there. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother Joel R Carter.
Jeff joined the navy during his senior year at Springfield High School. During his time in the navy, he served as a medical assistant and developed a life-long passion for helping those in need. After graduating from SIU-C, Jeff joined the Peace Corps and was sent to the Dominican Republic. Jeff was hooked for life! And, although he returned to Illinois to work for IDPH/DHS in both Springfield and Marion, his goal was to retire to Rio Limpio, which is exactly what he did! Being the eternal "Sun baby", that he was, it was a perfect
St fit. Warm sunny days, glorious white water kayaking at his doorstep and his "babies". "Tio Freddie" as he was known in the village made sure no child went without, if he could help.
Jeff loved his cocktails, friends, white water kayaking, and most of all a GOOD TIME!
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Corner Pub and Grill, 3271 W Iles, Springfield, Illinois, Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM.
The family is requesting any donations you might want to make, be to the JDRF(Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the American Diabetes Foundation in his name.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019