Jeffrey "Chappy" William Jayne 1964 - 2020

Valley Mills, TX—Jeffrey "Chappy" Jayne, 55, of Valley Mills, Texas, formerly of Divernon, Illinois, beloved Husband, Father and Papa was called to his eternal resting place on October 3, 2020. There will be a time of visitation with his family from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway.

He entered this world on November 25, 1964, in Springfield, Illinois, born to William "Chappy" and Betty Jayne of Thayer, Illinois. He was a 1982 graduate of Virden High School. After graduation, Jeffrey served in the United States Air Force from 1982 to 1986. He worked at the Illinois Department of Revenue for 20 years.

In 2016, Chappy and Gail moved to Texas to be close to family, especially grandchildren. Country living really suited him, he loved having guns, and caring for his land.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve.

He is survived by his wife Gail (Keller) Jayne, his daughter Corinne (husband Josh) Bero, granddaughters Emmerson and Olivia Bero, sisters Carol Nance and Sandy Pflug, sister-in-law Jo Ann Bauman (Denny) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials can be made to the Divernon American Legion Post 278, PO Box 414, Divernon, IL 62530.

A celebration of life will be held next year in Illinois.



