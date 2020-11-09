Jennifer J. "Jennie" Schuller 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jennifer "Jennie" Schuller, 73, of Springfield, died at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Jennie was born in Springfield on January 14, 1947, the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (Behl) Jabusch. She married Robert Lee Schuller on September 8, 1967 in Springfield.
She graduated from Springfield High School in 1965. Jennie enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Burle Boot Scooters, a country line dancing group. She also enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Las Vegas, and California; quilting, reading, watching the Hallmark channel, and she loved Christmas.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, William Jabusch.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Robb (Judy) Schuller II of Springfield; daughter, Mindie (Jerry) Miller of Springfield; grandchildren, Michael, Brock, Kirsten, Aliyah, Allyson, Paige, and Julian; siblings, Barbara Jabusch, Shirley Leheney, Larry Jabusch, Sandy Cowie, and Linda Smeatham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private family ceremonies will be held. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
