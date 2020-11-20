1/1
Jennifer Josephine Szerletich
1952 - 2020
Ashland, IL—Jennifer Josephine Szerletich, 67, of Ashland, died at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Jenny was born December 13, 1952, in Aurora, IL, the daughter of James and Katherine McGovern.
She worked as a unit secretary at Memorial Medical Center for 39 years before retiring. Jenny was a member of South Fork Church in Rochester IL. She will forever be missed and remembered for her dedication to her family, compassion and the love that she had for others.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Bridget Riedel of Rochester and Mary Katherine Szerletich of Ashland; four grandchildren, Emma and Elliot Riedel and Gabrielle Szerletich and Heidi Ring; five sisters, Terry Truemper, Mary McGovern, Katherine Sheehan, Barbara Gormly, and Bridget Paluska; two brothers, Tom McGovern and John McGovern; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street., Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
