Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
German Sandridge Cemetery
Petersburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Backs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer S. Backs


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer S. Backs Obituary
Jennifer S. Backs 1954 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Jennifer Backs, age 65, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on January 28, 1954 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Bobby and Shirley (Hawkins) Schurman.
Jennifer married Michael Backs on February 20, 1993 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Petersburg, IL.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Bridget Davis; and one granddaughter, Emily Bennett.
She is preceded in death by both her parents.
Although Jennifer had only one daughter and granddaughter, she was the mother and grandmother to many. Anyone that Jennifer welcomed into her home, was considered family. Jennifer loved being on the water, whether that being in the pool, on the pontoon at the river or vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks. She loved socializing, didn't know a stranger, and opened the round table to anyone. Although she lived an adventurous life, Jennifer loved nothing more than being home with Mike, her girls, and her beloved dog Millie. Jennifer lived her life with an open mind and an open heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all of her friends that became her family.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at German Sandridge Cemetery near Petersburg. Casual dress is requested.
Rev. Ken Gennicks will be officiating.
Memorials can be made to "Menard Animal Protection in Illinois."
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Backs family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now