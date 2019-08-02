|
|
Jennifer S. Backs 1954 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Jennifer Backs, age 65, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on January 28, 1954 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Bobby and Shirley (Hawkins) Schurman.
Jennifer married Michael Backs on February 20, 1993 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Petersburg, IL.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Bridget Davis; and one granddaughter, Emily Bennett.
She is preceded in death by both her parents.
Although Jennifer had only one daughter and granddaughter, she was the mother and grandmother to many. Anyone that Jennifer welcomed into her home, was considered family. Jennifer loved being on the water, whether that being in the pool, on the pontoon at the river or vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks. She loved socializing, didn't know a stranger, and opened the round table to anyone. Although she lived an adventurous life, Jennifer loved nothing more than being home with Mike, her girls, and her beloved dog Millie. Jennifer lived her life with an open mind and an open heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all of her friends that became her family.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at German Sandridge Cemetery near Petersburg. Casual dress is requested.
Rev. Ken Gennicks will be officiating.
Memorials can be made to "Menard Animal Protection in Illinois."
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Backs family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019