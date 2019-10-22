The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald MeCaskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald Lyle "Jerry" MeCaskey Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerald Lyle "Jerry" MeCaskey Sr. Obituary
Jerald Lyle "Jerry" MeCaskey, Sr. 1937 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Jerald Lyle "Jerry" MeCaskey, Sr., 82, of Springfield, died at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jerry was born on May 18, 1937 in Carlinville, the son of Joseph and Mary Jane Johnson MeCaskey. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Shafer Carter, on October 21, 1972 in Springfield.
Jerry was a graduate of Cathedral Boys High School. He retired from the Department of Transportation after many years in project management. He enjoyed going to sales, scrapping metal, feeding ice cream to his cats, and was a Jeff Gordon fan.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey L. MeCaskey; one daughter, Sherrie Moriconi; his parents; a sister, Jean Altepeter; and granddaughter, Rebecca Marie MeCaskey.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn MeCaskey of Springfield; three sons, Jerald Lyle (wife, Lori) MeCaskey, Jr. of Alton, Chris (wife, Kristin) MeCaskey of Girard, and Jim Carter of Springfield; one daughter, Mary (husband, Larry II) Long of Springfield; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce (husband, Larry) Wormack of TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Jerald Lyle MeCaskey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now