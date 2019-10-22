|
Jerald Lyle "Jerry" MeCaskey, Sr. 1937 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Jerald Lyle "Jerry" MeCaskey, Sr., 82, of Springfield, died at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jerry was born on May 18, 1937 in Carlinville, the son of Joseph and Mary Jane Johnson MeCaskey. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Shafer Carter, on October 21, 1972 in Springfield.
Jerry was a graduate of Cathedral Boys High School. He retired from the Department of Transportation after many years in project management. He enjoyed going to sales, scrapping metal, feeding ice cream to his cats, and was a Jeff Gordon fan.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey L. MeCaskey; one daughter, Sherrie Moriconi; his parents; a sister, Jean Altepeter; and granddaughter, Rebecca Marie MeCaskey.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn MeCaskey of Springfield; three sons, Jerald Lyle (wife, Lori) MeCaskey, Jr. of Alton, Chris (wife, Kristin) MeCaskey of Girard, and Jim Carter of Springfield; one daughter, Mary (husband, Larry II) Long of Springfield; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce (husband, Larry) Wormack of TN; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Jerald Lyle MeCaskey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019