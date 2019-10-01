|
|
Jerel Dean Parker 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jerel Dean Parker, 58, departed this life on September 22, 2019, in Springfield, IL. She was born January 22, 1961 in Shelby, Mississippi to the union of the late Willie James Walker and the late Clara Parker.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Visitation will be 9:00am-10:00am. Service will be 10:00am-11:00am
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019