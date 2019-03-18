|
Jeremy John Morgan 1974 - 2019
Chatham, IL—On March 9, 2019 at 3:09 in the afternoon, Jeremy John Morgan, a lifelong resident of Chatham, IL passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH, after open heart surgery with resulting complications.
He was born September 1, 1974 in Springfield, IL. When Jeremy was 10 years old, he developed Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis. At age 15, he underwent his first open heart surgery. He became confined to a wheelchair and adjusted well to his limitations, making the most of his life. As a result of his medical condition, Jeremy became a spokesperson for the Children's Miracle Network in his teens.
Jeremy received a bachelor's degree in biology and then a master's degree in IT from the University of Illinois Springfield, graduating with honors. He served 20 years at the Illinois Environment and Protective Agency in the Department of Innovation and Technology. Jeremy was recognized for his development of IT programs for Illinois Waste Management. He was named employee of the year by the EPA.
Jeremy had many interest including Music, Astronomy, History, Sciences and Technology, and Sports, especially his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. He accomplished his greatest dream of driving, which he enjoyed every day for the past 9 years, especially the road trips he shared with his wife Mia. Jeremy became the first par athlete to compete with his good friend John Nelson in the Stoneman Sprint Triathlon held July 30, 2011 in Springfield. He valued and cherished this accomplishment forever. Jeremy and Mia were married July 8, 2017 and were members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Mia Sandra Morgan, who gave him great joy for the past 20 months of his life, as well as the 3 years they communicated by messenger. He is also survived by his parents, Susan Morgan and Lee Morgan, two sisters; Amy Morgan (Matt) Rubin and Alissa Morgan Wheeler, his beloved nephew, Asher Hudson Wheeler, two nieces; Audrey and Anya Rubin, his extended family and a host of friends and co-workers.
A prayer service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL. A memorial visitation will follow until 7:00 pm. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 700 E. Spruce St. Chatham, IL with Rev. John Nolan, celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions in Jeremy's name to the 205 North Michigan Avenue Suite 2530 Chicago, IL 60601 or the Animal Protection League 1001 Taintor Rd. Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019