Jerold Lloyd Dambacher 1936 - 2020
Virden, IL—Jerold Lloyd Dambacher, 83, of Virden, IL passed away June 12, 2020 at home.
Jerold was born October 2, 1936 in Independence, Kansas, the son of Lloyd and Beth (Wilson) Dambacher, and raised on the family farm near Divernon, IL. After graduating from Auburn High School in 1954, he immediately joined the Army and served three years in various locations in Germany. He then returned home to partner in farming with his father.
He married Ruth Gehner on July 12, 1958, in Mt. Olive. They made Virden home base for their lifelong farming partnership, and he was very proud to witness his son and grandsons continue and expand that farming operation.
Jerold attended Trinity Lutheran Church at Girard for many years, serving in a number of capacities including elder. In later years he transferred to Trinity Lutheran in Auburn where he attended regularly including the last service offered before the COVID stay-at-home order.
Loved ones left behind are wife, Ruth; sister, Dorothy Evans of Divernon; son, Lynden (Theresa) Dambacher of Virden; daughters, Cyndy Wilson of Girard and Cheryl (Phil) Kappes of Tuscola; grandchildren, Ryan (Paige) Dambacher and Rhett Dambacher, both of Auburn, Travis (Evie) Wilson of Florida, Kelsie Wilson (Brock Bridges) of Girard, Katie (Matt) Siburt of Decatur, and Shelbie (Kurt) Saladino of Springfield; and great-grandchildren, Landree and Luke Dambacher, Olivia Dambacher, Presley and Von Bridges, Makenna Scribner and Brooklynn and Ty Siburt, Juniper and Ellie Saladino, and Daytona Warnes.
Jerold was preceded in death by a number of loved ones including his parents and son-in-law, Mike Wilson.
Jerold was an avid reader and a life-long Cardinals fan. He was a man of few words unless he had an opposing view to share. After retirement he maintained a keen interest in the comings and goings of the family farm operation, and nothing brought him more joy than his family.
Private family services will be officiated by the Rev. Martin Kaufmann. Burial will be at Brush Creek Cemetery in Divernon.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, or charity of the donor's choice.
Bramley Funeral Home in Divernon is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.