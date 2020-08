Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jerome's life story with friends and family

Share Jerome's life story with friends and family

Jerome "Jerry" Jacobson

Springfield, IL - Jerome "Jerry" Jacobson, 90, died at 5:19 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store