Jerome "Jerry" Jacobson 1930 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Jerome "Jerry" Jacobson, 90, passed away on August 21, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL, of heart failure, with loving family members at his bedside.
Jerry treasured tradition in his work as an archaeologist, in honoring his religious heritage, and in decades of efforts to preserve historic structures in and around Springfield. He was also an ardent supporter of Springfield High athletes, cheering them on at scores of games. He loved good jokes and vintage show tunes and had a song for every occasion. Jerry was devoted to his family and friends and created clever limericks for family celebrations. His laughter, kindness, and zest for life are deeply missed.
In June, Jerry celebrated his 90th birthday with well-wishers at home and on Zoom, enjoying the pleasure of the occasion, enhanced by lilting bagpipe music.
Jerry was born in the Bronx, NY, on June 13, 1930, to Bernard and Julia Jacobson, with two older brothers, Nathan (Ethel) and Berton (Jean) Jacobson, now all deceased.
After earning a BS degree from the City College of New York, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star. He wrote a sports column for the NY Herald Tribune and worked in public relations for Hollywood stars. Jerry went on to earn his MA and Ph.D. in Anthropology from Columbia University in New York. He conducted several years of archaeological research in NY State, Illinois, Alaska, Turkey, and Madhya Pradesh, India, where he discovered ancient prehistoric stone tools in forested areas and painted rock shelters. For 11 years, he taught as a professor in the Department of Anthropology at CCNY.
In Springfield, Jerry worked at the Illinois State Museum and then for nearly two decades at IDOT, coordinating transportation projects affecting historic buildings and bridges. Inspired by Lincoln's lingering presence, Jerry was for more than 30 years a leading local historic preservationist, serving on historic preservation commissions for Springfield and Sangamon County. He co-founded the former Historic Preservation Association of Springfield and directed the consultancy Save Old Springfield.
Through his commission work, Jerry initiated important amendments to the city Historic Sites ordinance, launched a project that recorded city historic landmarks, and managed a search for pre-Civil War farmhouses that revealed the oldest house in the county. He acted as a watchdog for endangered local historic sites and was praised by then-Governor James Edgar for his role in saving major buildings in the city. He was honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards from Downtown Springfield and the Springfield Historic Sites Commission.
Jerry was a longtime member of Temple Israel and was committed to working for social justice. As a global traveler, he visited more than sixty countries and had many adventures along the way. He had dangerous encounters with wild bears in Alaska and India and enjoyed exploring such places as Mexico, Egypt, Ethiopia, Bali, and Bhutan. For over half a century, he cherished a special bond to India.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Ann "Doranne" Jacobson; daughter, Laurie Grace Sarah Jacobson (Howard Willson); son, Joshua Robert Russell Jacobson (Rachel Saunders); five grandchildren, Noah, Talia, Theodore, Charlotte, and Lydia; three sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Temple Israel held a Zoom memorial service for Jerry on August 25, 2020, with US and international participants. Another memorial was held at the Department of Archaeology, Deccan College, Pune, India, honoring Jerry's contributions to Indian archaeology.
Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rescue Committee at www.rescue.com
.
Please offer condolences and see a fuller obituary with photographs at www.lincolnlandcs.com
and also at jdesign.com/jerryjacobson/,
where a link to the Temple Israel memorial and other tributes are available.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.