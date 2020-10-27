Jerrold Calvin Johnson 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jerrold Calvin Johnson 84, departed this life on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Jerrold was born on August 11, 1936, the son of John Johnson and Georgia Mae Johnson in Little Rock, ARK.
Funeral Services Friday, October 30, 2020.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 S Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am; Service: 11:00am-12:00pm; Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.