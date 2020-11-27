Jerry D. Cox 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jerry D. Cox, 75, of Springfield, died at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Jerry was born April 21, 1945, in Topeka, KS, the son of S.P. and Annabel Allen Cox.
He graduated from Feitshans High School in 1964 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Henry B. Wilson DDG7. Jerry was employed with the State of Illinois Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2002. He was also an independent newspaper carrier for the State Journal-Register for almost 25 years. Jerry was a member of the Lake Press Club and the NRA. He enjoyed going to J.P. Kelly's bar every Saturday morning with his brother, his nephew, Jeff, and his friends, the Burkes. He loved his country, collecting guns, and taking Disney vacations with his grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wade Cox.
He is survived by his son, Chad (wife, Kendra) Cox of Sherman; daughter, Deanna (husband, Brian) Bachara of Crystal Lake; grandchildren, Grace, Sarah, and Jack Gronberg, Max Bachara, and Charles, Harper, and Carson Cox; siblings, Rick (wife, Pam) Cox of Springfield and Diane (husband, Frank) Smith of Pekin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family ceremonies will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.