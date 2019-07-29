|
|
Jerry D. "Rambler" Dabney 1948 - 2019
Minier, IL—Jerry D. "Rambler" Dabney, 70, of Minier, IL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Jerry was born September 16, 1948 in Somerset, KY to Charles and Ada Wilson Dabney. They and his mother-in law and father in law preceded him in death.
Jerry married Barbara A. Forbes. She survives. Also surviving are his three children, Jodi (Mike) O'Flaherty of Germantown Hills, Brian (Michelle) Dabney of Minier, Sarah (Logan) Leesman of Minier, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, one sister Wanda (Hal) Gray of Bloomington, and sister in law, Deborah Forbes of Minier
Jerry served in the Army in Vietnam. He owned and operated Walters Trucking Inc. in Minier many years. Jerry's true passion was boating and making memories with his family.
Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Minier. The Rev. Darrel L. Brandon will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Wednesday, July 31, at the St. John Fellowship Hall. Haensel funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be at Minier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to, Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5077, Peoria, IL 61601-5072. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 30 to July 31, 2019