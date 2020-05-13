|
|
Jerry D. Lemmon II 1968 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jerry D. Lemmon II, 52, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 of natural causes. He was born February 23, 1968 in Springfield to Jerry D. Lemmon Sr. and Anne (Mathias) Lemmon.
Jerry is survived by his beloved mother, Anne, his sister, Lisa Lemmon (fiancé Jason Godin) of Vero Beach, Florida, his half-brother, Richard Tuxhorn of Springfield, special friends Brenda and Tate (Scarbrough) Weddigen, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his father and grandparents.
Jerry attended Christ the King Grade School, Griffin High School, and graduated college from Indiana University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was one of the seven original Broker/Partner/Owners of The Real Estate Group, with a very successful career in real estate. Jerry was passionate about helping his clients through the process of buying and selling their homes.
Jerry enjoyed traveling to tropical locations to visit his loving sister and her fiancé. He was everyone's weatherman, keeping friends and loved ones updated on upcoming storms. Other interests included boating, golfing, fishing, and being near the ocean. Jerry leaves behind lifelong friends, Jim and Foxer, as well as countless others. Being a former Cyclone football player, his favorite pastime was attending SHG football games. Memberships included Island Bay Yacht Club, Aqua Club, and Sigma Chi Fraternity. Jerry was a Life Member of Christ the King Parish. He was also an active contributor and advocate for the First Step Women's Crisis Center, helping to save unborn children from abortion. Following in his father's footsteps, Jerry served as auctioneer for many charity events in the Springfield area.
Jerry was compassionate, had a heart of gold, and would help anyone at any time. His sense of humor will never be forgotten, leaving a lifetime of memories for all who knew and loved him. Jerry was truly one of the good guys.
Please join us for Jerry D. Lemmon II's final 'open house' where friends may call from 11:00am until 1:30pm Sunday May 17, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will be present for the formal visitation starting at 2:30pm and ending at 5:30pm Sunday May 17th at Bisch West. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. A private funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday May 18, 2020 for the immediate family and will be able to be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh19m7h-Z1VkltoksY6WBaA or facebook.com/CTKSpringfield. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Step Women's Center, 215 South Grand Avenue West Suite A., Springfield, IL. 62704 or to Beerlahai Roi Women's Ministries, P.O. Box 4351 Springfield, IL. 62708-4351 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 15 to May 16, 2020