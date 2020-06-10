Jerry Eileen (Weiters) Garrison 1945 - 2020Springfield, IL—Jerry Eileen Weiters Garrison, 74, of Springfield, IL passed away at St. John's Hospital on June 4, 2020. Jerry was born on July 4, 1945 in Springfield the daughter of Lois Mayfield and Milton Weiters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Lee Mayfield and Milton Weiters; and her sisters, Sandra Sheraden and Bonnie Schaar; and a niece, McKenzie Force. Jerry is survived by her son, Jarrid Garrison; her siblings, Debbie Potts, Barbara Weiters, Michael Weiters, Pat Weiters, Penny Verner, Kay Sandhagen, and Bobbi Jo Miller; her grandchildren, Halston, Eliana, Kenzington, and Kingzton Garrison; as well as many extended family members. She enjoyed doing crafts as well as canvas painting. She loved to cook and was very religious as she used to read her Bible regularly. She was a member at Sugar Creek United Methodist Church but later also attended Kumler United Methodist Church in Springfield. A memorial service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 from 3:00PM till 5:00PM. Cremation services will be accorded.