Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Jerry Miller
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Real Life Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Real Life Church
2450 Taylor Avenue
Springfield, IL
Pastor Jerry Eugene Miller Sr.


1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pastor Jerry Eugene Miller Sr. 68, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday October 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Pastor Jerry Miller Sr. was born in Springfield, Illinois on July 28, 1951 to his parents Hillman and Niana Miller.
Pastor Miller and his wife Florence have been married for 17 years and resided in the city of Springfield, Illinois and have 7 children.
Funeral Services Tuesday October 22, 2019
Real Life Church
2701 Hermitage Road
Springfield,IL 62703
Visitation:9:30am-10:30am
Service:10:30am-12:00pm
Pastor Samuel L. Holmes Sr. Officiating
Community Temple C.O.G.I.C.
Jacksonville, IL
Interment
Camp Butler National Cemetery
HONORS at 1:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
