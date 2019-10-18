|
|
Pastor Jerry Eugene Miller Sr. 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pastor Jerry Eugene Miller Sr. 68, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday October 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Pastor Jerry Miller Sr. was born in Springfield, Illinois on July 28, 1951 to his parents Hillman and Niana Miller.
Pastor Miller and his wife Florence have been married for 17 years and resided in the city of Springfield, Illinois and have 7 children.
Funeral Services Tuesday October 22, 2019
Real Life Church
2701 Hermitage Road
Springfield,IL 62703
Visitation:9:30am-10:30am
Service:10:30am-12:00pm
Pastor Samuel L. Holmes Sr. Officiating
Community Temple C.O.G.I.C.
Jacksonville, IL
Interment
Camp Butler National Cemetery
HONORS at 1:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
