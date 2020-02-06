|
|
Jerry Farler 1966 - 2020
Las Vegas, NV—Jerry Farler, age 53, of Pahrump, Nevada passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was born on August 8, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from New Berlin High School in 1984 and Wabash Valley College in 1986. He was an avid fan of The Grateful Dead, The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Seahawks. Jerry was truly a transportation lover, as shown by his planes, trains and VW bus collections. Survivors include his mother, Donna Gustafson, father Jim (Harlene) Farler, sister, Loretta Mabie, brother, Dan (Mindy) Krajec, nieces, Kelly Mabie (fiancé Shreepada Tripathy), and Stacy Mabie, along with several uncles, aunts and cousins. He is also survived by his latest fur babies, Mable and George. A Celebration of Life for Jerry will be held at Brookhills Golf Club, 5350 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield, IL, on June 27, 2020, from 2 - 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020