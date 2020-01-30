|
|
Jerry L. Burch 1937 - 2020
Goodyear, AZ—Jerry L. Burch of Goodyear, AZ, formerly of Springfield, passed away, January 10, 2020. Born November 1, 1937 in La Plata, MO, he was preceded in death by parents George and Dorcas (Mikel) Burch. He is survived by wife Kathleen (Conaghan) Burch, son George (Teresa) Burch, daughter Kristen (Todd) Mitchell, stepdaughter Patricia (Brent) McRae, and grandsons Christopher, Benjamin, Andrew and Zachary Mitchell. Jerry proudly served in the Army (1960 – 1962) at Fort Lewis, WA and in Germany. He was a graduate of Sangamon State University. Jerry worked for Illinois Bell/AT&T 32 years, retiring in 1992. He worked as an accountant for the Illinois EPA until retiring in 2002. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, duplicate bridge, poker and hunting. A celebration of life is scheduled March 19 in Goodyear, AZ.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020