Jerry Lynn Zuspann
Springfield, IL - Jerry Lynn Zuspann, 79, died at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home. Please see Sunday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.