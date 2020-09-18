1/1
Jerry M. Henley Sr.
1947 - 2020
Jerry M. Henley, Sr. 1947 - 2020
Houston, TX—Jerry Henley, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Houston, TX. He was born May 26, 1947 in DuQuoin, IL the son of Gene Henley and Kathryn Henley Goby. He graduated from Springfield HS in 1965. He was a US Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
Jerry's warm spirit and infectious smile served him well in his many years in the auto insurance industry. In retirement Jerry was led once again to making people smile when he became a security guard and greeted everyone at the Life Center for Halliburton Hdqs in Houston. He passionately listened to music, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Cowboys fan. Jerry lived his life to the fullest with a deep sense of faith and love of family and friends. His modeling of kindness and compassion with a quick helping hand was a blessing to all he met.
Survivors: wife Nancy, 3 sons: Jerry, Jr. of LaGrange Highlands, IL, Christopher (wife, Christine) of Concord, MI, and John (wife, Elizabeth) of Charlotte, NC; step-daughter, Robyn Riley of Houston; sister, Christine Zelle (husband, Lee) of Springfield, IL; step-sister, Judy Goby Oxtoby, (husband, Tom); 3 step-brothers, Rhett Goby (wife, Sue) of Houston, Rick Goby, deceased, and Bob Goby, Jr (wife, Deb); 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and several nephews and nieces.
The family will host a celebration of Jerry's life sometime next year in Springfield, IL.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
