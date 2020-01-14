|
Jerry Wayne Garvin 1943 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Jerry Wayne Garvin, 76, of Springfield, died at 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. John's Hospital Hospice surrounded by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.
Jerry was born on December 18, 1943, in Springfield, the son of John and Marguerite Garvin. He married Mary B. George on April 23, 1966, at Church of the Little Flower in Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; five sisters; one niece; and one nephew.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Garvin of Springfield; daughters, Cynthia (David) Funk of Springfield, Cheryl Garvin of Springfield, and Catherine (Adam) Bradbury of Pawnee; six grandchildren, Krystal, Thomas, Tony, Grace, Bailee and Kinze; one great-grandchild, Blake; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Hirstein of Springfield and Delores Parton of Sublette, IL; brothers, Donald Garvin of Ramona, CA and Michael (Sharon) Garvin of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was fortunate to have great friends who were like family through the years from St. Patrick Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Patrick Church, 1720 South Grand Avenue East, Springfield with Rev. James E. Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020