Jesse R. Dyer, Jr. 1933 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Jesse R. Dyer Jr., 86, of Springfield, died at 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.

Jesse was born on February 21, 1933, in Springfield, the son of Jesse Sr. and Daisy Rees Dyer. He married Betty McQuern on February 4, 1961, at Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

Jesse worked as a master electrician for Fiat, retiring after 35 years. He owned his own TV repair shop, ceramic shop, and lawn mower repair business. Jesse proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of Northenders VFW Post #10302. He loved gardening, raising and canning vegetables, cooking and watching the Food Network, going to garage sales, old country music, and watching Hee Haw. Jesse especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Barbara Ann Curren; and daughter, Rebecca Dyer.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Debra (John) Henton, Kathy (Bob) O'Brien, Pam (Lonnie) Ratterman, Patsy (Mike) Shaffer, and Tinia (Tony) Kulavic; step-son, Eddie Keys; grandchildren, Christine Waters, John Jr. (Wendy) Henton, James Henton, Bobby O'Brien, Bill (Jarah) O'Brien, Joe (Rhiannon) O'Brien, Nick (Jamie) Ratterman, Nathan Ratterman, Tricia Cole, Heather (Zach) Washburn, Michael (Jeana) Shaffer, Christopher Dyer, and Kyle Kulavic; sixteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry (Linda) Dyer, Dorothy Muir, and Donna (Bob) Gardiner; two nieces; four nephews; and his beloved dog, Shaney.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Dr. Joe Eby officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019