The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Shanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse R. Shanks


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse R. Shanks Obituary
Jesse R. Shanks 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jesse R. Shanks, 59, of Springfield, died at 1:46 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home.
Jesse was born July 25, 1960, in Rantoul, IL, the son of Harvey Shanks and Daisy Burtle Whitehorn and they preceded him in death.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Michelle Neal, James Shanks, Jennifer Shanks, and Rhonda Shanks, all of Springfield, and Frani (husband, Frank) Sprague of Petersburg and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Memorial Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now