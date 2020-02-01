|
Jesse R. Shanks 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jesse R. Shanks, 59, of Springfield, died at 1:46 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home.
Jesse was born July 25, 1960, in Rantoul, IL, the son of Harvey Shanks and Daisy Burtle Whitehorn and they preceded him in death.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Michelle Neal, James Shanks, Jennifer Shanks, and Rhonda Shanks, all of Springfield, and Frani (husband, Frank) Sprague of Petersburg and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Memorial Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020