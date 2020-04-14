Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Jesse Clevenger
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Jesse Ray Clevenger

Jesse Ray Clevenger Obituary
Jesse Ray Clevenger 1926 - 2020
Loami, IL—Jesse Ray Clevenger, 93, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Regency Care.
He was born November 26, 1926, to Estil and Ola (Eikelberry) Clevenger. He married Iileane Rossi on September 17, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; son, Donald Clevenger; and daughter, Vickie Clevenger.
Jesse was a US Navy veteran. He retired from Fiat Allis after 39 years and was a member of the Fiat Allis Retirees Club. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with his John Deere tractors, home improvements and lawn work.
He is survived by his wife, Iileane Clevenger; son, Robert (Cindi) Clevenger; daughter, Nancy Sneyd; grandchildren, Vanessa Kuhn, Chris Luhman, Crystal Clevenger, Donnie Clevenger (Melissa Richardson), Jonathan Clevenger, Justin Clevenger, Jeseca Redpath, Richard (Becky) Combs and David Combs; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Glen Clevenger, Marion Clevenger, Norma Williams, Marjorie Yekin and Helen McCall; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Private family burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
