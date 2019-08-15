|
Jessica Davis 1991 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Jessica Irene Davis (27) of Petersburg passed away August 13, 2019. She was born August 20, 1991 to Charles and Linda Farley in Springfield Il. Jessica is survived by her husband, Ryan; children Keagan Davis and Kiara Davis; parents, Charles and Linda Farley; Father and Mother-in-Law, Andy and Vickie Davis. Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents.
A visitation held at the Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL, on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held also at Hurley Funeral Home on Friday 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at White Cemetery in Tallula, IL.
Donations can be made to the family for a cemetery marker.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019